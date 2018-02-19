Breaking News
GOP donor: No money if no action on guns
Major Republican donor Al Hoffman Jr. tells CNN's Ana Cabrera that he will withhold money to candidates that do not support a ban on assault weapons.
Major Republican donor Al Hoffman Jr. tells CNN's Ana Cabrera that he will withhold money to candidates that do not support a ban on assault weapons.
