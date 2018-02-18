Clapper: Focus on guns not FBI mistake

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper hit back at President Trump connecting the Russia probe to the FBI's failure to follow up on information about the the Parkland, Florida, school shooter, saying that congressional focus should be on guns and not the FBI.
