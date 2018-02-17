Breaking News

Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on as he attends a ceremony for Russia's Navy Day in Saint Petersburg on July 30, 2017. President Vladimir Putin oversaw a pomp-filled display of Russia's naval might as the Kremlin paraded its sea power from the Baltic Sea to the shores of Syria. Some 50 warships and submarines were on show along the Neva River and in the Gulf of Finland off the country's second city of Saint Petersburg after Putin ordered the navy to hold its first ever parade on such a grand scale. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Alexander Zemlianichenko (Photo credit should read ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/AFP/Getty Images)
    Indictments charge Kremlin-linked 'troll group'

One of the charges of special counsel Robert Mueller's indictment is the Russian-based company called the "Internet research agency," which is also often called a "troll farm." CNN's Matthew Chance takes a look at how it allegedly sought to sow discord in the US.
