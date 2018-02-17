Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Cooper: Indictments don't clear Trump

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Cooper: Indictments don't clear Trump

CNN's Anderson Cooper explains how President Donald Trump's case that the Russia investigation is a hoax has been weakened by special counsel Robert Mueller's indictment of 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities for allegedly meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
Source: CNN

Robert Mueller's investigation (15 Videos)

See More

Cooper: Indictments don't clear Trump

Anderson Cooper 360

CNN's Anderson Cooper explains how President Donald Trump's case that the Russia investigation is a hoax has been weakened by special counsel Robert Mueller's indictment of 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities for allegedly meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
Source: CNN