Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

election related social media post russian links nr_00004506
election related social media post russian links nr_00004506

    JUST WATCHED

    See fake social media posts linked to Russia

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

See fake social media posts linked to Russia

A federal indictment against 13 Russian nationals provides new insight into how the Internet Research Agency, a Kremlin-linked Russian troll group, set up a vast network of fake American activist groups. The group also used the stolen identities of real Americans in an attempt to wreak havoc on the US political system.
Source: CNN

Robert Mueller's investigation (15 Videos)

See More

See fake social media posts linked to Russia

A federal indictment against 13 Russian nationals provides new insight into how the Internet Research Agency, a Kremlin-linked Russian troll group, set up a vast network of fake American activist groups. The group also used the stolen identities of real Americans in an attempt to wreak havoc on the US political system.
Source: CNN