Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Shooting survivor slams Tomi Lahren's tweet
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Shooting survivor slams Tomi Lahren's tweet
Shooting survivor Carly Novell responded to Tomi Lahren on Twitter after she urged the "left" to stop their anti-gun agenda.
Source: CNN
Stoneman Douglas High School shooting (15 Videos)
Shooting survivor slams Tomi Lahren's tweet
Trump did not mention guns in response
Former neighbor: He carried a pellet gun
Blitzer challenges FL governor on gun laws
Ex-FBI agent breaks down over school shooting
Mom's tearful reunion after shooting
Student describes live-tweeting during massacre
Video shows Nikolas Cruz doing target practice
Student: I heard shot that killed teacher
Witnesses remember horrific school shooting
Authorities investigating online postings
Tense exchange between lawmakers over shooting
FBI acknowledges receiving shooting warning
Video shows students hiding as shots are fired
Victim's mom begs Trump: Do something!
See More
Shooting survivor slams Tomi Lahren's tweet
Shooting survivor Carly Novell responded to Tomi Lahren on Twitter after she urged the "left" to stop their anti-gun agenda.
Source: CNN