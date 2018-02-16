Rosenstein: Russians paid, recruited Americans

Deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein gives details on some of the 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller for allegedly meddling in the 2016 presidential election, charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States.
