Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk across the South Lawn upon arrival on Marine One at the White House in Washington, DC, February 5, 2018, following a tripl to Ohio.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk across the South Lawn upon arrival on Marine One at the White House in Washington, DC, February 5, 2018, following a tripl to Ohio.

    JUST WATCHED

    Melania travels separately amid reported 2006 affair

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Melania travels separately amid reported 2006 affair

First lady Melania Trump did not ride to Joint Base Andrews with President Donald Trump ahead of their trip to Mar-A-Lago amid new reports alleging President Trump engaged in an affair in 2006.
Source: CNN

Melania Trump (16 Videos)

See More

Melania travels separately amid reported 2006 affair

Newsroom

First lady Melania Trump did not ride to Joint Base Andrews with President Donald Trump ahead of their trip to Mar-A-Lago amid new reports alleging President Trump engaged in an affair in 2006.
Source: CNN