Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Ex-Playmate sold Trump affair story to tabloid
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Ex-Playmate sold Trump affair story to tabloid
The New Yorker magazine reported details of an alleged nine-month affair between Donald Trump and former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal.
Source: CNN
Trump & women (15 Videos)
Ex-Playmate sold Trump affair story to tabloid
Why WH response on alleged affair jumps out
Stormy Daniels appears on Jimmy Kimmel
Trump falsely claims he doesn't know accusers
When responding to his accusers, Trump turns to looks
Tapper: Tell me what 'look at her' means
Trump hits back at 'vicious' groping allegations
'Apprentice' star: Trump treated me like an object
Ex-contestant: Trump nowhere near our dressing room
Ex-contestant: Trump inspected each contestant
Donald Trump accuser speaks to Anderson Cooper
Michelle Obama gets emotional discussing Trump tape
Former Trump employee: He is a blatant sexist
Reports: Multiple women accuse Trump of groping
Ex-beauty queen: Humiliating for Trump to be backstage
Woman tells NYT: Trump was like an octopus touching me
See More
Ex-Playmate sold Trump affair story to tabloid
The New Yorker magazine reported details of an alleged nine-month affair between Donald Trump and former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal.
Source: CNN