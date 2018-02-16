Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Good news for the GOP in North Dakota
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Good news for the GOP in North Dakota
CNN's Chris Cillizza breaks down why a new candidate for North Dakota's Senate seat could be great news for Republicans.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Good news for the GOP in North Dakota
Mechanical failure causes scary plane landing
Mom walks out during son's signing ceremony
Watch: Kid jumps on frozen trampoline
Boy gets stuck in claw machine
Missing woman found on 'The Bachelor'
Meghan McCain: If my dad could do it again ...
Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue reps #MeToo
Omarosa: Many people want to stab me in back
Couple keeps receiving mystery Amazon packages
Students' reaction to film surprise goes viral
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new movie
Rolls-Royce redefines comfort in the Phantom
Uma Thurman posts car crash video
'Jeopardy!' football clues stump contestants
Kylie Jenner announces a baby girl
See More
Good news for the GOP in North Dakota
CNN's Chris Cillizza breaks down why a new candidate for North Dakota's Senate seat could be great news for Republicans.
Source: CNN