Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Tense exchange between lawmakers over shooting

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Tense exchange between lawmakers over shooting

During Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's testimony on Capitol Hill, Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) grilled Mnuchin about inaction on gun violence.
Source: CNN

Stoneman Douglas High School shooting (17 Videos)

See More

Tense exchange between lawmakers over shooting

During Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's testimony on Capitol Hill, Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) grilled Mnuchin about inaction on gun violence.
Source: CNN