Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump did not mention guns in response
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump did not mention guns in response
In the wake of a deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, President Trump focused on addressing mental health. CNN's
Jeff Zeleny
reports.
Source: CNN
Stoneman Douglas High School shooting (16 Videos)
Trump did not mention guns in response
17 dead after gunman targets former school
Student: I heard shot that killed teacher
Florida school shooting suspect in court
Authorities investigating online postings
Ex-FBI agent breaks down over school shooting
Rubio: Not fair to blame lawmakers after attack
Mom's tearful reunion after shooting
Tense exchange between lawmakers over shooting
Vlogger speaks out on warning the FBI
FBI acknowledges receiving shooting warning
Teacher: I hid 19 students in the closet
Student gives tearful tribute to slain teacher
Witnesses remember horrific school shooting
Video shows students hiding as shots are fired
Victim's mom begs Trump: Do something!
See More
Trump did not mention guns in response
The Lead
In the wake of a deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, President Trump focused on addressing mental health. CNN's
Jeff Zeleny
reports.
Source: CNN