Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Gowdy: House investigating Porter scandal

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Gowdy: House investigating Porter scandal

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) says the House Oversight Committee has opened an investigation into the Trump administration's employment of Rob Porter.
Source: CNN

Rob Porter resignation (18 Videos)

See More

Gowdy: House investigating Porter scandal

New Day

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) says the House Oversight Committee has opened an investigation into the Trump administration's employment of Rob Porter.
Source: CNN