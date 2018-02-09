Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Fact check: Trump's misleading DACA boast
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Fact check: Trump's misleading DACA boast
Jake Tapper checks President Trump's claim about how many people his proposed fix for Dreamers will cover.
Read more at FactCheck.org
Source: CNN
Donald Trump and immigration (16 Videos)
Fact check: Trump's misleading DACA boast
Trump cites player's death in immigration tweet
Trump outlines pillars of immigration plan
Kelly: Dreamers not on DACA 'too lazy'
Sanders: Trump's deal not based on race
What does Trump's immigration stance mean for GOP?
Trump slams immigrants from 'shithole countries'
Trump: Open borders cause loss of lives
Trump: Americans are dreamers too
Trump changes tone on immigration
Trump open to Dreamers' pathway to citizenship
Trump's twists and turns on DACA
Trump on DACA: Don't fall for Dreamer trap
WH: Trump needs exchange for deal on DACA
Who is a target for deportation?
Dreamers respond to DACA ending
8 border wall prototypes on display
See More
Fact check: Trump's misleading DACA boast
Jake Tapper checks President Trump's claim about how many people his proposed fix for Dreamers will cover.
Read more at FactCheck.org
Source: CNN