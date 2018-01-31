Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US President Donald Trump smiles after arriving to give the State of the Union address in the chamber of the US House of Representatives in Washington, DC, on January 30, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Win McNamee (Photo credit should read WIN MCNAMEE/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump smiles after arriving to give the State of the Union address in the chamber of the US House of Representatives in Washington, DC, on January 30, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Win McNamee (Photo credit should read WIN MCNAMEE/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump's State of the Union speech in 2 minutes

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump's State of the Union speech in 2 minutes

President Trump's first State of the Union address mixed tough talk with calls for unity. These are the highlights.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (16 Videos)

See More

Trump's State of the Union speech in 2 minutes

President Trump's first State of the Union address mixed tough talk with calls for unity. These are the highlights.
Source: CNN