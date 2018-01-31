Trump to cop: You embody the nation's goodness

Breaking News

President Donald Trump recognized the opioid crisis during his first State of the Union address by honoring Officer Ryan Holets and his wife who adopted a baby from a mother addicted to heroin.
Source: CNN

