Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump to cop: You embody the nation's goodness
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump to cop: You embody the nation's goodness
President Donald Trump recognized the opioid crisis during his first State of the Union address by honoring Officer Ryan Holets and his wife who adopted a baby from a mother addicted to heroin.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (16 Videos)
Trump to cop: You embody the nation's goodness
Fitness app reveals troops info
Watch the 2018 Super Bowl commercials
Late night clowns Trump's speech
Meyers: Blame SOTU ticket typo on DeVos
Ferrell returns to 'SNL' as Bush, mocks Trump
Jay-Z: Therapists should be in schools
Elton John: I don't want to continue touring
NASA tests alloy to fold wings mid-flight
'Family Guy' joked about Kevin Spacey in 2005
Watch Burger King explain net neutrality
The next Colonel Sanders is ... Reba?
Pop star Ed Sheeran engaged
'SNL' mocks President Trump's physical exam
Kim and Kanye welcome third child
A faster way to make an airplane
Bill Murray debuts as Steve Bannon on 'SNL'
See More
Trump to cop: You embody the nation's goodness
President Donald Trump recognized the opioid crisis during his first State of the Union address by honoring Officer Ryan Holets and his wife who adopted a baby from a mother addicted to heroin.
Source: CNN