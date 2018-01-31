Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump's lawyers argue Mueller has not met threshold for interview

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump's lawyers argue Mueller has not met threshold for interview

President Donald Trump's attorneys are arguing that special counsel Robert Mueller's team has not met the high threshold they believe is needed to interview a president in person, according to sources familiar with the ongoing deliberations.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (16 Videos)

See More

Trump's lawyers argue Mueller has not met threshold for interview

Erin Burnett Out Front

President Donald Trump's attorneys are arguing that special counsel Robert Mueller's team has not met the high threshold they believe is needed to interview a president in person, according to sources familiar with the ongoing deliberations.
Source: CNN