Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 17: Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein listens during a news conference October 17, 2017 at the Justice Department in Washington, DC. Rosenstein held a news conference to announce that federal grand juries in the Southern District of Mississippi and the District of North Dakota have indicted two Chinese nationals and their North American based traffickers and distributors for separate conspiracies to distribute large quantities of fentanyl and fentanyl analogues and other opiate substances in the U.S. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 17: Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein listens during a news conference October 17, 2017 at the Justice Department in Washington, DC. Rosenstein held a news conference to announce that federal grand juries in the Southern District of Mississippi and the District of North Dakota have indicted two Chinese nationals and their North American based traffickers and distributors for separate conspiracies to distribute large quantities of fentanyl and fentanyl analogues and other opiate substances in the U.S. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    The man who oversees Robert Mueller

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The man who oversees Robert Mueller

Everything you need to know about Rod Rosenstein, President Trump's deputy attorney general.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (16 Videos)

See More

The man who oversees Robert Mueller

Everything you need to know about Rod Rosenstein, President Trump's deputy attorney general.
Source: CNN