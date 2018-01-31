Breaking News

Anny Gonzalez SOTU Guest 1
Anny Gonzalez SOTU Guest 1

    She represented #MeToo at Trump's big speech

Anny Gonzalez says she was sexually harassed and eventually fired from her job at Logan Airport. On Tuesday, she attended the State of the Union address.
Source: CNN

