Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
The strange history of Romney and Trump
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
The strange history of Romney and Trump
A look back at the many ups and downs of Mitt Romney and Donald Trump's relationship.
Source: CNN
Mitt Romney (15 Videos)
The strange history of Romney and Trump
Mitt Romney releases ad for Utah Senate run
Biden encourages Romney to run for Senate
Sen. Hatch retirement opens door for Romney
Romney treated for prostate cancer
Romney was 'very impressed' after Trump dinner
The Donald Trump vs. Mitt Romney fight — In one minute
Mitt Romney comments on Donald Trump
Bill Maher: I will become a Mormon for Mitt Romney
Obama laughs at Romney's expense
Mitt Romney: 'This is breaking my heart'
Romney warns of demagogues to new grads
Romney reads mean tweets from Trump supporters
Trump on Romney: 'Are you sure he's a Mormon?'
Mitt Romney says he will vote for Ted Cruz
Was Mitt Romney right?
See More
The strange history of Romney and Trump
A look back at the many ups and downs of Mitt Romney and Donald Trump's relationship.
Source: CNN