Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Who is Mike Pompeo?
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Who is Mike Pompeo?
President Trump has nominated CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace Rex Tillerson as secretary of state.
Source: CNN
Mike Pompeo (6 Videos)
Who is Mike Pompeo?
CIA chief: Trump's tweets have helped CIA (2017)
CIA chief: Russia could meddle with midterms
CIA: NK 'ever closer' to holding US at risk
US officials defend Trump nuclear button tweet
CIA director slams WikiLeaks, Assange
See More
Who is Mike Pompeo?
President Trump has nominated CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace Rex Tillerson as secretary of state.
Source: CNN