How a cake dispute reached the Supreme Court

When a gay couple asked a Colorado baker to create a cake to honor their same-sex marriage, the baker denied the pair, saying that creating the cake would go against his Christian faith. The case reached the US Supreme Court and six years later, the court ruled in favor of the baker.
