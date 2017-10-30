Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 21: Special counsel Robert Mueller (2nd L) leaves after a closed meeting with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee June 21, 2017 at the Capitol in Washington, DC. The committee meets with Mueller to discuss the firing of former FBI Director James Comey. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 21: Special counsel Robert Mueller (2nd L) leaves after a closed meeting with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee June 21, 2017 at the Capitol in Washington, DC. The committee meets with Mueller to discuss the firing of former FBI Director James Comey. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    The Mueller investigation: Who could be next?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The Mueller investigation: Who could be next?

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for business documents, according to a CNN source.
Source: CNN

Robert Mueller's investigation (16 Videos)

See More

The Mueller investigation: Who could be next?

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for business documents, according to a CNN source.
Source: CNN