Who is Hope Hicks?

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 27: White House Communications Director and presidential advisor Hope Hicks (2nd L) arrives at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center February 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. Hicks is scheduled to testify behind closed doors to the House Intelligence Committee in its ongoing investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX **
Hope Hicks was the White House communications director and one of the first staffers to join Trump's 2016 campaign.
Hope Hicks was the White House communications director and one of the first staffers to join Trump's 2016 campaign.
