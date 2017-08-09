Breaking News

    What Trump said about North Korean nukes in 1999

In a 1999 interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer, Donald Trump said he was concerned about North Korea's development of nuclear weapons and that the US shouldn't rule out any options, including a possible military strike, in order to keep Pyongyang in check.
