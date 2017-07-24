Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani stands with president-elect Donald Trump before their meeting at Trump International Golf Club on November 20, 2016, in Bedminster Township, New Jersey.
Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani stands with president-elect Donald Trump before their meeting at Trump International Golf Club on November 20, 2016, in Bedminster Township, New Jersey.

    JUST WATCHED

    Who is Rudy Giuliani?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Who is Rudy Giuliani?

Everything you need to know about President Trump's latest addition to his legal team, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (16 Videos)

See More

Who is Rudy Giuliani?

Everything you need to know about President Trump's latest addition to his legal team, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.
Source: CNN