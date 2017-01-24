Ethics lawsuit filed against Donald Trump
The Trump Organization released documents saying President Donald Trump has resigned from positions in hundreds of Trump businesses, but bipartisan ethics watchdogs don't think it's enough. CNN's Dana Bash reports.
02:36 - Source: CNN
