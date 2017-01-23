trump executive orders tpp
Trump signs 3 executive actions
AT THIS HOUR
President Donald Trump signs three executive actions, including withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiation process.
02:07 - Source: CNN
President Donald Trump 16 videos
trump executive orders tpp
Trump signs 3 executive actions
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
President Donald Trump addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Trump claim to world leaders met with laughter
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump angry tweets
How Trump's tweet sparked #WhyIDidntReport
06:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
President Donald Trump points to the crowd after speaking to law enforcement officials on the street gang MS-13, Friday, July 28, 2017, in Brentwood, N.Y.
Trump's I'm-joking-but-not-really strategy
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 15: U.S. President Donald Trump listens to a question as he speaks to members of the White House Press Corps prior to his Marine One departure from the South Lawn of the White House December 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Trump often says he's 'the least racist person'
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump manafort sot
Trump on Manafort: I feel sad about that
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 Trump ohio gop dinner SCREENGRAB
Trump on Cordray: He was groomed by 'Pocahontas'
01:22
Now playing
- Source: wbns
brooke baldwin face trump little boy kavanaugh ford mock
Baldwin: This face behind Trump startled me
05:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump gutless editorial
Trump responds to op-ed: 'Gutless'
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump john kerry presidency off rails op ed nyt ac vpx_00000027.jpg
Why Woodward's book matters
03:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump gutless editorial
Dean: Trump acts 'frighteningly dictatorial'
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 08: U.S. President Donald Trump announces his decision to withdraw the United States from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in the Diplomatic Room at the White House May 8, 2018 in Washington, DC. After two and a half years of negotiations, Iran agreed in 2015 to end its nuclear program in exchange for Western countries, including the United States, lifting decades of economic sanctions. Since then international inspectors have not found any violations of the terms by Iran. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Woodward book reveals 'crazytown' White House
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
20180219 trump twitter composite generic
Trump's latest Twitter tirade lashes at media
03:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
President Donald Trump waits to speak at a 9/11 memorial service in September 2017.
Trump warns of violence if GOP loses midterms
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
donald trump fox and friends
Trump: Impeach somebody who's done great job?
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Trump on Fox News
Trump on Sessions: What kind of man is he?
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN