Protestors block traffic outside of the California Republican Party Convention where Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is scheduled to speak on April 29, 2016 in Burlingame, California.
Trump protesters gather outside CA GOP convention
Demonstrators descended on the California Republican Convention Friday to protest Donald Trump. CNN's Jeremy Diamond reports.
Donald Trump 16 videos
Jill Stein electoin recount intv_00000000.jpg
Jill Stein raises millions for recount
Former Democratic US Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks to staff and supporters at the New Yorker hotel after her defeat in the presidential election November 9, 2016 in New York. / AFP / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
Scientists urge Clinton to call for recount
LYNDEN, WA - MAY 07: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gives a speech during a rally at the The Northwest Washington Fair and Event Center on May 7, 2016 in Lynden, Washington. Trump became the Republican presumptive nominee following his landslide win in Indiana on Tuesday. (Photo by Matt Mills McKnight/Getty Images)
Donald Trump's wild ride
trump in mideast 1
Trump's challenges in the Middle East
donald trump undocumented immigrants crime fact check origwx ty_00013807.jpg
Fact checking Trump on crimes by immigrants
trump obama HP split 0908
Trump vs. the tape on Obama and the protester
donald trump cedar rapids
Trump compares Clinton email probe to Watergate
Members of the Secret Service rush Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump off the stage at a campaign rally in Reno, Nev., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Donald Trump rushed off stage by Secret Service
donald trump bill belichick letter read rally new hampshire_00021230.jpg
Trump reads letter from Patriot's coach at rally
US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during rally at the Atkinson Country Club in Atkinson, New Hampshire on November 4, 2016.
Trump on US officials: 'What a group of losers'
donald trump nice and cool pensacola fl bts_00001523.jpg
Trump's mantra in campaign's final week: Stay on point
donald trump nice to hillary clinton and democrats orig cm_00000000.jpg
Audio of Trump praising the Clintons and Democrats
cuomo lewandowski hillary clinton email exchange newday_00002327.jpg
Cuomo grills Lewandowski on Clinton email 'hypocrisy'
Donald Trump thanks Anthony Wiener at rally
the other hillary clinton
Meet the other Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump
