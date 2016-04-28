Meet Carly Fiorina 21 videos
Carly Fiorina: Trump hasn't scored 'touchdown' yet
Who is Carly Fiorina?
Carly Fiorina dismisses past Ted Cruz criticism
Fiorina in January: Cruz is like any other politician
Carly Fiorina endorses Ted Cruz
Carly Fiorina accused of 'ambushing' children for rally
Fiorina: Clinton avoided prosecution more than 'El Chapo'
Fiorina: We can't outsource leadership in Middle East
Fiorina slams Trump, Clinton
Fiorina slams Cruz as inconsistent
Carly Fiorina: Obama 'lawless' with executive orders
Fiorina: Putin and Trump have a lot in common
Fiorina gets heated over Planned Parenthood
Carly Fiorina's record at HP under scrutiny
Donald Trump slams Carly Fiorina's business record
Carly Fiorina's career history
Sonnenfeld: 'Fiorina lost $60B, was paid $100M'
Fiorina: It's still different for women
Fiorina challenges media, calls Trump 'an entertainer'
Fiorina: English is official language of U.S.
Carly Fiorina: Trump's remarks are 'offensive'
