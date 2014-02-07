sot nr rand paul lewinsky mtp comments _00002421.jpg
Paul chides Clinton over Lewinsky
Sen. Rand Paul says the Monica Lewinsky and Bill Clinton scandal is still a liability for Democrats.
03:24 - Source: CNN
