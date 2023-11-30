Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp: Trump didn't pave the way for George Santos. Another president did
In this week's episode of "Unfiltered," SE Cupp argues that the defiance Rep. George Santos of New York and Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey have shown follows a strategy perfected by former President Donald Trump — and pioneered by former President Bill Clinton.
