Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp: What can be done to muzzle Trump?
In this week's episode of "Unfiltered," SE Cupp weighs in on the gag orders imposed against Donald Trump by judges overseeing the former president's civil fraud trial and his federal 2020 election subversion criminal case.
03:30 - Source: CNN
SE Cupp Unfiltered 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp: What can be done to muzzle Trump?
03:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp: How the House speaker chaos could end up being a big win for the American people
03:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp: How the tables have turned between Republicans and Democrats
04:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp: The pro-life movement turns on Trump
03:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp: Is Jesus too woke for Trump evangelicals?
04:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp: The Musk-Zuckerberg cage match is the perfect metaphor for our times
03:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp: Trump's 'Seinfeld' defense could create an uphill battle for the prosecution
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp: Why Trump's attack on Kayleigh McEnany backfired
03:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp: I still can't figure out DeSantis. Here's why that's a problem
03:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp: The wild complexity of Elizabeth Holmes
03:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp: If you're feeling anxious, sad, lonely or hopeless, you're not alone
03:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp: This is the cost of DeSantis' obsession with Disney
03:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp: What exactly is DeSantis doing?
03:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp: Why the GOP attack on Democratic lawmakers in Tennessee is so troubling
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp: What Candace Owens' attack on a Skims ad reveals
03:43
Now playing- Source: CNN