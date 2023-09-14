Video Ad Feedback
'This aint it': SE Cupp reacts to governor's gun suspension
In this week's episode of "Unfiltered," SE Cupp looks at New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's 30-day suspension of open and conceal carry laws and argues that it's unconstitutional, unenforceable and ineffective.
