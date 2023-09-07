Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp: Let it go? McConnell's frozen episodes are a problem
In this week's episode of Unfiltered, SE Cupp questions whether Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is being fully transparent about his freezing episodes and argues that elected officials like McConnell or Sen. Dianne Feinstein should step aside if they can no longer do their jobs.
04:14 - Source: CNN
SE Cupp Unfiltered
