Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp: The toughest attacks on Trump aren't coming from his opponents
In this week's episode of Unfiltered, SE Cupp argues that one of the strongest voices against Donald Trump's baseless election lies has come from someone who isn't running against him — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.
04:54 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp: The toughest attacks on Trump aren't coming from his opponents
04:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Infamous': Bash on Trump's historic mug shot
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Donald Trump speaks after his surrender in Georgia. Hear what he said
01:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Ukrainian forces destroy Russian anti-aircraft system
00:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Putin makes first public comments since plane crash
00:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Vivek Ramaswamy appears to rip off Obama speech in GOP debate
01:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman: This is the message Trump wanted to convey in his mug shot
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
NY woman pleads guilty after fatally shoving 87-year-old Broadway coach
01:57
Now playing- Source: WCBS
Video Ad Feedback
This longtime Trump adviser is raising eyebrows
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
These Iowa voters thought Republican debate had a clear winner. Hear who
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Wild elephant caught on camera making surprising discovery
00:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See Chris Christie's reaction after he was booed at debate
01:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Shocking moment as tree collapses onto truck during live broadcast
00:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Female Republican voters have different views on this key election issue
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dolphins quarterback has this message for ESPN analyst Ryan Clark
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Russia expert: What timing of Prigozhin's purported death may mean
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Rudy Giuliani said after his surrender in Georgia
00:32
Now playing- Source: CNN