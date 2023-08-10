Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp: Is Jesus too woke for Trump evangelicals?
In the latest episode of "Unfiltered," SE Cupp argues that the right's infatuation with "wokeism" and culture wars, driven largely by former President Donald Trump, has not only infected conservatism but Christianity, too.
04:00 - Source: CNN
