SE Cupp
SE Cupp: Trump's 'Seinfeld' defense could create an uphill battle for the prosecution
In this week's episode of "Unfiltered," SE Cupp argues that former President Donald Trump's 'Seinfeld' defense -- that he genuinely believed he had won the 2020 election and was not, in fact, lying to obstruct a democratic process -- may have its limitations, though the prosecution may still have an uphill battle in proving it.
