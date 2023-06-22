SE Cupp: The hypocrisy of censuring Adam Schiff
SE Cupp argues that the Republican-controlled House's censure of Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff was nothing more than a theatrical performance, which showcased a party far more interested in revenge than problem-solving or legislating.
SE Cupp: The hypocrisy of censuring Adam Schiff
