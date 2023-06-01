SE Cupp
SE Cupp: Why Trump's attack on Kayleigh McEnany backfired
In this week's episode of "Unfiltered," SE Cupp argues that former President Donald Trump's failed attack on his former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany shows even he can go too far in attacking those who were once so loyal to him.
