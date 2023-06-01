SE Cupp: Why Trump's attack on Kayleigh McEnany backfired
In this week's episode of "Unfiltered," SE Cupp argues that former President Donald Trump's failed attack on his former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany shows even he can go too far in attacking those who were once so loyal to him.
03:15 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
SE Cupp: Why Trump's attack on Kayleigh McEnany backfired
03:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Huge win for Kevin McCarthy': Former Trump adviser on debt deal
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter explains new tape obtained by prosecutors in Trump case
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Biden pushes back on reporter's question about debt ceiling deal
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
What each party gave up and gained in the debt ceiling deal
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Lawmaker who helped negotiate debt deal responds to GOP criticism
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the moment Texas GOP-controlled House impeaches one of its own
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tapper asks Democratic lawmaker if White House should worry about Progressive Caucus. Hear her response
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why are so many Republicans challenging Trump in 2024 presidential bid?
05:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Analysis: The pressure is on Kevin McCarthy over debt ceiling
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Analyst: Oath Keepers' sentence reveals something about the judge's reasoning
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
DeSantis: Trump 'doesn't criticize anybody else... only me'
03:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-wife of Oath Keepers chief believes he may plot again if granted pardon
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Legal expert reacts to new report about Trump's Mar-a-Lago documents
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Here's how a crowded GOP field may help Donald Trump win nomination
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Whistleblower alleges DOJ 'slow-walked' Hunter Biden probe
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN