SE Cupp: The wild complexity of Elizabeth Holmes
In this week's episode of "Unfiltered," SE Cupp argues that Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced CEO of Theranos, is a wildly complicated person who was convicted of some very bad things, all while promising to do some very good things.
03:37 - Source: CNN
SE Cupp Unfiltered 16 videos
SE Cupp: The wild complexity of Elizabeth Holmes
03:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: Why the GOP attack on Democratic lawmakers in Tennessee is so troubling
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: What Candace Owens' attack on a Skims ad reveals
03:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: Republicans' claim to be the party of family is now meaningless
04:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: The Republican we need isn't running for president
03:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp argues CPAC allowed Trump's 'cartoonish displays of buffoonery'
04:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: Nikki Haley promises youth, but will her policies reflect that?
03:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp warns Trump could use presidential campaign as 'shield'
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: America has pulled back the curtain on Trump's political wizardry
03:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: What Trump could weaponize to help his 2024 prospects
03:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: Biden's classified documents deserve the same scrutiny as Trump's
03:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: Why DeSantis seemingly flipped on Covid vaccines
03:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: Fox News won't face the truth in Georgia
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: Democrats don't have a clear bench. Nancy Pelosi is partly to blame
05:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp blasts McCarthy's 'revenge plot on the popular kids'
05:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: The Covid-19 decision fatigue is real
05:45
Now playing- Source: CNN