SE Cupp: Why the GOP attack on Democratic lawmakers in Tennessee is so troubling
SE Cupp writes that Republican efforts to expel three Democratic Tennessee lawmakers for protesting inaction on gun control are ham-fisted and hypocritical, but more importantly they are a threat to American democracy.
03:28 - Source: CNN
SE Cupp Unfiltered 16 videos
SE Cupp: Why the GOP attack on Democratic lawmakers in Tennessee is so troubling
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: What Candace Owens' attack on a Skims ad reveals
03:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: Republicans' claim to be the party of family is now meaningless
04:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: The Republican we need isn't running for president
03:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp argues CPAC allowed Trump's 'cartoonish displays of buffoonery'
04:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: Nikki Haley promises youth, but will her policies reflect that?
03:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp warns Trump could use presidential campaign as 'shield'
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: America has pulled back the curtain on Trump's political wizardry
03:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: What Trump could weaponize to help his 2024 prospects
03:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: Biden's classified documents deserve the same scrutiny as Trump's
03:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: Why DeSantis seemingly flipped on Covid vaccines
03:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: Fox News won't face the truth in Georgia
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: Democrats don't have a clear bench. Nancy Pelosi is partly to blame
05:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp blasts McCarthy's 'revenge plot on the popular kids'
05:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: The Covid-19 decision fatigue is real
05:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: The Fox News-Trump world con job has been revealed
06:13
Now playing- Source: CNN