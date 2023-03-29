SE Cupp: What Candace Owens' attack on a Skims ad reveals
In this week's episode of "Unfiltered," SE Cupp argues that right-wing commentator Candace Owens' criticism of a Skims ad featuring a model in a wheelchair is an attack on capitalism itself, which is ironic since Owens claims to believe capitalism is far superior to socialism.
03:43 - Source: CNN
SE Cupp Unfiltered 16 videos
SE Cupp: What Candace Owens' attack on a Skims ad reveals
03:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: Democrats don't have a clear bench. Nancy Pelosi is partly to blame
05:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp blasts McCarthy's 'revenge plot on the popular kids'
05:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: The Covid-19 decision fatigue is real
05:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: The Fox News-Trump world con job has been revealed
06:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: Kevin McCarthy has got it under control ... not
04:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: Cheney fights insurrection while Cruz fights Big Bird
04:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: This is the REAL reason Democrats lost in Virginia
05:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: Man asks 'when do we get to use the guns?' -- we should take him seriously
04:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: No former president has said these seven words
06:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: Wake up, everyone. We are fiddling while America burns
06:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: How do you solve a problem like ... Sinema?
05:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: GOP has bewildering Stockholm syndrome with Trump
05:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: Newsom's win shows it's the worst of times for the GOP
05:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: Finally, it's Monica's moment
04:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
'A master class in gaslighting': SE Cupp reacts to Cuomo's statement
06:16
Now playing- Source: CNN