SE Cupp: The Republican we need isn't running for president
In this week's episode of "Unfiltered," SE Cupp argues that former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who recently announced he isn't running for president in 2024, is precisely who should be leading the Republican Party. His commitment to putting America and public service first are qualities sorely lacking in the current roster of 2024 GOP candidates and potential candidates.
