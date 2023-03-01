SE Cupp argues CPAC allowed Trump's 'cartoonish displays of buffoonery'
In this week's episode of "Unfiltered," SE Cupp argues that the Conservative Political Action Conference, more commonly known as CPAC, has become a joke. Cupp says the event seems to serve as a vehicle for former president Donald Trump rather than as a platform for conservative ideas. Many 2024 Republican presidential hopefuls are skipping the event entirely.
