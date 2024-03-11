cnn screen time kristen stewart thumb
Video Ad Feedback
Kristen Stewart explains why she's becoming a 'really annoying' actor
The star of Rose Glass' second film "Love Lies Bleeding" dishes on the bond with her writer-director on set.
00:59 - Source: CNN
CNN Screen Time 53 videos
cnn screen time kristen stewart thumb
Video Ad Feedback
Kristen Stewart explains why she's becoming a 'really annoying' actor
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time dune part two timothee chalamet zendaya
Video Ad Feedback
'Dune: Part Two': Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya on their favorite scene in the movie
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time dune part two denis villeneuve
Video Ad Feedback
'Dune: Part Two': Denis Villeneuve on what he changed from Frank Herbert's novel
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time jessica chastain
Video Ad Feedback
'Memory': Jessica Chastain on finding conflict within character
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time mota austin butler
Video Ad Feedback
'Masters of the Air': Austin Butler crews up for the epic World War II series
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time one day
Video Ad Feedback
'One Day': Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall on a romance for the ages
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time how to have sex molly manning walker
Video Ad Feedback
'How To Have Sex': Molly Manning Walker explores when consent isn't enough
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time argylle bryan cranston
Video Ad Feedback
'Argylle': Bryan Cranston describes his perfect director
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time matthew vaughn
Video Ad Feedback
'Argylle': Matthew Vaughn on the enduring appeal of spycraft
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time origin 1
Video Ad Feedback
'Origin': Ava DuVernay on 'the caste system of Hollywood'
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time origin 2
Video Ad Feedback
'Origin': Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor on bringing the mind of a genius to the screen
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time all of us strangers thumb 2
Video Ad Feedback
'All of Us Strangers': Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott on their 'precious' and 'intimate' film together
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time the boys in the boat thumb
Video Ad Feedback
'The Boys in the Boat': George Clooney on the film's enduring message
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time monster thumb 1
Video Ad Feedback
'Monster': Why Hirokazu Kore-eda likes to keep it in the family
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time monster thumb 2
Video Ad Feedback
'Monster': Hirokazu Kore-eda on honing young talent
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time berlin thumb 2
Video Ad Feedback
'Berlin': Pedro Alonso on crafting a hopeless romantic and cunning thief
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time berlin thumb 1
Video Ad Feedback
'Berlin': Pedro Alonso on rewriting the rules of 'Money Heist'
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time ferrari penelope cruz thumb
Video Ad Feedback
'Ferrari': Penelope Cruz on what history got wrong about Laura Garello Ferrari
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN