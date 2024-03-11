Video Ad Feedback
Kristen Stewart explains why she's becoming a 'really annoying' actor
The star of Rose Glass' second film "Love Lies Bleeding" dishes on the bond with her writer-director on set.
00:59 - Source: CNN
CNN Screen Time 53 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Kristen Stewart explains why she's becoming a 'really annoying' actor
Video Ad Feedback
'Dune: Part Two': Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya on their favorite scene in the movie
Video Ad Feedback
'Dune: Part Two': Denis Villeneuve on what he changed from Frank Herbert's novel
Video Ad Feedback
'Memory': Jessica Chastain on finding conflict within character
Video Ad Feedback
'Masters of the Air': Austin Butler crews up for the epic World War II series
Video Ad Feedback
'One Day': Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall on a romance for the ages
Video Ad Feedback
'How To Have Sex': Molly Manning Walker explores when consent isn't enough
Video Ad Feedback
'Argylle': Bryan Cranston describes his perfect director
Video Ad Feedback
'Argylle': Matthew Vaughn on the enduring appeal of spycraft
Video Ad Feedback
'Origin': Ava DuVernay on 'the caste system of Hollywood'
Video Ad Feedback
'Origin': Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor on bringing the mind of a genius to the screen
Video Ad Feedback
'All of Us Strangers': Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott on their 'precious' and 'intimate' film together
Video Ad Feedback
'The Boys in the Boat': George Clooney on the film's enduring message
Video Ad Feedback
'Monster': Why Hirokazu Kore-eda likes to keep it in the family
Video Ad Feedback
'Monster': Hirokazu Kore-eda on honing young talent
Video Ad Feedback
'Berlin': Pedro Alonso on crafting a hopeless romantic and cunning thief
Video Ad Feedback
'Berlin': Pedro Alonso on rewriting the rules of 'Money Heist'
Video Ad Feedback
'Ferrari': Penelope Cruz on what history got wrong about Laura Garello Ferrari