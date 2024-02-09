Video Ad Feedback
'Masters of the Air': Austin Butler crews up for the epic World War II series
The companion series to "Band of Brothers" and "The Pacific" sees Austin Butler, Callum Turner and others take flight as a US bomber crew.
01:29 - Source: CNN
CNN Screen Time 48 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'Masters of the Air': Austin Butler crews up for the epic World War II series
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'How To Have Sex': Molly Manning Walker explores when consent isn't enough
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Argylle': Bryan Cranston describes his perfect director
Video Ad Feedback
'Argylle': Matthew Vaughn on the enduring appeal of spycraft
Video Ad Feedback
'Origin': Ava DuVernay on 'the caste system of Hollywood'
Video Ad Feedback
'Origin': Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor on bringing the mind of a genius to the screen
Video Ad Feedback
'All of Us Strangers': Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott on their 'precious' and 'intimate' film together
Video Ad Feedback
'The Boys in the Boat': George Clooney on the film's enduring message
Video Ad Feedback
'Monster': Why Hirokazu Kore-eda likes to keep it in the family
Video Ad Feedback
'Monster': Hirokazu Kore-eda on honing young talent
Video Ad Feedback
'Berlin': Pedro Alonso on crafting a hopeless romantic and cunning thief
Video Ad Feedback
'Berlin': Pedro Alonso on rewriting the rules of 'Money Heist'
Video Ad Feedback
'Ferrari': Penelope Cruz on what history got wrong about Laura Garello Ferrari
Video Ad Feedback
'Ferrari': Adam Driver and Michael Mann on immersing themselves in Modena
Video Ad Feedback
'Poor Things': Emma Stone loves every aspect of Bella Baxter
Video Ad Feedback
'Poor Things': Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo on the film's strange men
Video Ad Feedback
'Poor Things': Ramy Youssef on why Yorgos Lanthimos is 'truly family'
Video Ad Feedback
'The Crown': Imelda Staunton and Dominic West on Netflix's big experiment
Video Ad Feedback
'Doctor Who': Ncuti Gatwa says there's pressure being the new time lord
Video Ad Feedback
'Wonka': Timothée Chalamet on what makes his chocolatier different
Video Ad Feedback
'Wonka': Paul King on Hugh Grant's Oompa Loompa
Video Ad Feedback
'Napoleon': Vanessa Kirby on why the Bonapartes' marriage was 'the strangest story'