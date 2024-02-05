Video Ad Feedback
'Argylle': Matthew Vaughn on the enduring appeal of spycraft
"Argylle" director Matthew Vaughn and actress Bryce Dallas Howard discuss their all-action spy movie.
'Argylle': Matthew Vaughn on the enduring appeal of spycraft
'How To Have Sex': Molly Manning Walker explores when consent isn't enough
'Argylle': Bryan Cranston describes his perfect director
'Origin': Ava DuVernay on 'the caste system of Hollywood'
'Origin': Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor on bringing the mind of a genius to the screen
'All of Us Strangers': Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott on their 'precious' and 'intimate' film together
'The Boys in the Boat': George Clooney on the film's enduring message
'Monster': Why Hirokazu Kore-eda likes to keep it in the family
'Monster': Hirokazu Kore-eda on honing young talent
'Berlin': Pedro Alonso on crafting a hopeless romantic and cunning thief
'Berlin': Pedro Alonso on rewriting the rules of 'Money Heist'
'Ferrari': Penelope Cruz on what history got wrong about Laura Garello Ferrari
'Ferrari': Adam Driver and Michael Mann on immersing themselves in Modena
'Poor Things': Emma Stone loves every aspect of Bella Baxter
'Poor Things': Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo on the film's strange men
'Poor Things': Ramy Youssef on why Yorgos Lanthimos is 'truly family'
'The Crown': Imelda Staunton and Dominic West on Netflix's big experiment
'Doctor Who': Ncuti Gatwa says there's pressure being the new time lord
'Wonka': Timothée Chalamet on what makes his chocolatier different
'Wonka': Paul King on Hugh Grant's Oompa Loompa
'Napoleon': Vanessa Kirby on why the Bonapartes' marriage was 'the strangest story'
'Napoleon': Why Ridley Scott is not one for history books