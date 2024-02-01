Video Ad Feedback
Actor Jeffrey Wright on 'the most enjoyable time' making "American Fiction"
Christiane Amanpour speaks with Jeffrey Wright, the lead actor in "American Fiction," nominated for an Oscar for his role.
04:26 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Actor Jeffrey Wright on 'the most enjoyable time' making "American Fiction"
04:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows possible first wild sighting of newborn great white shark
04:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
People are eating fried toothpicks. The South Korean government would like them to stop
00:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why exploration team believes they found Amelia Earhart's plane
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See how much the cheapest Super Bowl ticket is and how it compares to past editions
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dating isn't cheap. Here's how much money singles are spending
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Historian: There is no celebrity chef like Martha Stewart
03:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See what life is like for migrants in NYC tent city
02:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video appears to show North Korean teens being punished in front of crowd. Hear why
02:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Unusually interesting sight': See what man was doing while doctors operated on him
02:08
Now playing- Source: WSVN
Video Ad Feedback
Miss America 2024 on being the first active-duty service member to win title
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear 911 call requesting ambulance to defense secretary's home
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump ally caught on audio recording allegedly threatening to assassinate two prominent Democrats
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
George Conway predicts what Trump will do if he starts losing
01:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Barbie' actress on the standout message she drew from the movie
03:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Drone footage shows lava burning homes
00:25
Now playing- Source: CNN