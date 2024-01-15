cnn screen time the boys in the boat thumb
Video Ad Feedback
'The Boys in the Boat': George Clooney on the film's enduring message
Clooney directs the adaptation of Daniel James Brown's book about a US rowing team at the 1936 Olympics, with Joel Edgerton as their dogged coach.
00:59 - Source: CNN
CNN Screen Time 42 videos
cnn screen time the boys in the boat thumb
Video Ad Feedback
'The Boys in the Boat': George Clooney on the film's enduring message
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time all of us strangers thumb 2
Video Ad Feedback
'All of Us Strangers': Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott on their 'precious' and 'intimate' film together
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time monster thumb 1
Video Ad Feedback
'Monster': Why Hirokazu Kore-eda likes to keep it in the family
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time monster thumb 2
Video Ad Feedback
'Monster': Hirokazu Kore-eda on honing young talent
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time berlin thumb 2
Video Ad Feedback
'Berlin': Pedro Alonso on crafting a hopeless romantic and cunning thief
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time berlin thumb 1
Video Ad Feedback
'Berlin': Pedro Alonso on rewriting the rules of 'Money Heist'
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time ferrari penelope cruz thumb
Video Ad Feedback
'Ferrari': Penelope Cruz on what history got wrong about Laura Garello Ferrari
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time ferrari michael mann thumb
Video Ad Feedback
'Ferrari': Adam Driver and Michael Mann on immersing themselves in Modena
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time poor things emma stone thumb
Video Ad Feedback
'Poor Things': Emma Stone loves every aspect of Bella Baxter
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time willem dafoe mark ruffalo thumb
Video Ad Feedback
'Poor Things': Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo on the film's strange men
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time ramy youssef thumb
Video Ad Feedback
'Poor Things': Ramy Youssef on why Yorgos Lanthimos is 'truly family'
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time the crown season 6 imelda staunton thumb
Video Ad Feedback
'The Crown': Imelda Staunton and Dominic West on Netflix's big experiment
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time doctor who ncuti gatwa thumb
Video Ad Feedback
'Doctor Who': Ncuti Gatwa says there's pressure being the new time lord
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time timothee chalamet thumb
Video Ad Feedback
'Wonka': Timothée Chalamet on what makes his chocolatier different
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time paul king thumb
Video Ad Feedback
'Wonka': Paul King on Hugh Grant's Oompa Loompa
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time napoleon 2 thumb
Video Ad Feedback
'Napoleon': Vanessa Kirby on why the Bonapartes' marriage was 'the strangest story'
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time napoleon 1 thumb
Video Ad Feedback
'Napoleon': Why Ridley Scott is not one for history books
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time dream scenario nicolas cage 1 thumb
Video Ad Feedback
'Dream Scenario': Nicolas Cage knows just what his character feels like
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time dream scenario nicolas cage 2 thumb
Video Ad Feedback
'Dream Scenario': Why Nicolas Cage is getting more personal with his acting choices
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time saltburn emerald fennell 1 thumb
Video Ad Feedback
'Saltburn': Emerald Fennell on turning Jacob Elordi into the ghost of lotharios past
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time saltburn emerald fennell 2 thumb
Video Ad Feedback
'Saltburn': Emerald Fennell on making a country house gothic
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time priscilla sofia coppola thumb
Video Ad Feedback
'Priscilla': Sofia Coppola flips the record on Elvis Presley
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN